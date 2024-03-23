Hussein Omar Khan said police received a report from a company director on Thursday stating that the money was the company’s business funds. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have yet to obtain a statement from an information technology company claiming ownership of a suitcase containing over RM500,000 in cash discovered at the car park of a shopping centre in Damansara.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said that they received a report from the company’s director, asserting that the money was their business funds.

“We received a report from the director, who is in his 40s, at 11.30am on Thursday,” he said. “The Damansara police chief had summoned the complainant to give a statement, but the complainant failed to show up citing various reasons such as being caught up with meetings and being unwell,” he added.

A security guard discovered a medium-sized pink and white suitcase containing more than RM500,000 in RM50 and RM100 notes at 8am last Wednesday at the car park of a shopping centre.

Hussein had previously said that the police had reviewed security camera footage from the shopping centre but unfortunately, it did not cover the area where the suitcase was found.

He said if no individual or party claims the money, police will surrender the funds to the court for further action.