Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said police are awaiting the results of the post-mortem. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: A policeman was found dead at a block of flats in Seri Kembangan early this morning.

It is understood the 34-year-old corporal was stationed at the Sentul police headquarters.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said police are awaiting the results of the post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

“We are tracking down a group of men believed to be at the scene and who may be responsible for the man’s death,” Hussein told reporters at the Selangor police headquarters in Shah Alam.

Sources said Kajang police received a call about the incident at 3am and found the policeman lying motionless outside the flats at Taman Impian Indah.