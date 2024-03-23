Load shedding on the power grid will affect 15.5% of electricity users in Sabah.

KOTA KINABALU: Electricity rationing will take place for the Sabah and Labuan power grids today and tomorrow due to an emergency shutdown of an independent power station.

The Sabah electricity company SESB said only 967 megawatts (MW) of power would be available compared to the peak demand of 1,001MW recorded at 7pm last night.

It said that 15.5% of users will be affected by the load shedding at any given time, conducted on a rotational basis in the affected areas.

The areas affected in Sabah include Kudat, Pitas, Kota Marudu, Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Kuala Penyu, Tenom, Sipitang, Nabawan, Tawau, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Beluran, and Kundasang.

“Each round of load shedding will take two to three hours, and the scheduled interruptions will be carried out from 2pm to 4pm and from 6pm to 8pm,” SESB said.