Screenshot of the group of men with Chiok Wai Loong.

PETALING JAYA: Human rights group Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) has warned the government that failure to act against vigilante groups will encourage mob justice in Malaysia.

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to six months in prison and fined RM12,000 yesterday over a Facebook posting deemed insulting to Islam concerning the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

In a statement today, LFL questioned why no action was taken after a silat instructor and his friends allegedly tracked Chiok Wai Loong down and intimidated him into making a confession after his personal details were leaked online.

“Everyone saw this (confession) video, and it was sickening,” said LFL director Zaid Malek.

“While Chiok was arrested, charged and jailed, what action has been taken against the vigilante group that took the law into their own hands and committed several potential offences?

“Is mob rule now permitted in Malaysia?”

Zaid said the group should be investigated under Section 503 Penal Code for criminal intimidation, Section 505(b) for statements causing mischief, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misuse of network facilities.

Chiok was sentenced under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a jail sentence of up to one year, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

On Thursday, another man pleaded guilty to a similar charge in the Kota Kinabalu sessions court and was sentenced to six months jail and a RM15,000 fine.

The controversy arose after photographs of the socks, sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway store, appeared on social media last Wednesday, earning the ire of the Muslim community and sparking calls for a boycott by Umno Youth.

Zaid said while the government is using “vague provisions” such as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act to prosecute people for social media comments, it is not taking action on groups which threaten people and disclose their private information online.

“The law is not to be executed at the whims and fancy of the group that cries out the loudest,” he said.

Noting that Chiok was unrepresented, he questioned what steps were taken by the authorities to ensure he had the opportunity to engage legal services, especially considering the high-profile nature of the case.

Zaid also said politicians who have been playing up the issue, especially those from Umno, should be investigated for their comments.

He said such politicians pander to “overzealous bigots” when it comes to racial and religious controversies, despite the “disastrous long-term results” it may bring to the cohesion of Malaysian society.

“Tolerance of this kind of behaviour could lead to more drastic action by mobs later on that could result in physical injury or even loss of life,” he said, adding that the government has a duty to “maintain the social fabric of our multicultural and multireligious society”.