Akmal Saleh says Malay-Muslims are fed up with the endless cycle of wrongdoing followed by apologies.

KUALA LUMPUR: The boycott of KK Mart convenience stores is meant to be a lesson for anyone who touches on sensitive issues involving the 3Rs (race, religion and royalty), says Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh.

Akmal said the Malay-Muslim community is fed up with the endless cycle of wrongdoing involving their religion followed by meaningless apologies.

He said KK Mart should consider venturing into other businesses as he will continue to push for the boycott of the chain, for it to be “felt by every layer of Malaysia’s society”.

“This boycott isn’t just (a lesson) for KK Mart. This boycott is a lesson for any party who tries to play up sensitive issues, which are the 3Rs,” Akmal told reporters at Umno’s breaking of fast event here last night.

“Through this boycott, we hope that there won’t be such incidents any more. The boycott will continue until we are truly ‘healed’,” he said.

The socks controversy arose after photos were posted on social media showing socks bearing the word “Allah” at a KK Mart store in Bandar Sunway. The company’s founder, KK Chai, issued a public apology and the supplier of the socks had also apologised.

However, Akmal said last week he would continue to call for a boycott of KK Mart.

While the Umno Youth chief has drawn flak from MCA and DAP over his stand on the matter, the Umno Supreme Council said last night that he has their full support.