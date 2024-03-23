Firemen were reported to be still fighting the fire which has destroyed 21 hectares of peatland and forest in Miri, Sarawak. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA: Air quality in Miri, Sarawak, has worsened as peat fires within the district created fog-like conditions with strong odours.

The fire and rescue department has advised the public in Miri, especially those with respiratory conditions, to stay indoors because of peat fires in the Adong area, the Borneo Post reported.

“The department received reports of a fire on peatlands around 10am today,” it said, with firemen still working on putting out the fire as of 4.15pm.

About 21 hectares of peatland and forest were already destroyed in the blaze, which was expected to spread further, said Awangku Hazmin Awang Zainal of the fire and rescue department.

The fire broke out between a private plantation and the Permyjaya area, he added.

Meanwhile, Sarawak transport minister Lee Kim Shin ordered all agencies under the Miri disaster management committee to be on “action mode” over the fires.

He said landowners near the affected areas were also told to activate their fire breakers and flood their land to prevent the fire from spreading there. “The landowners can work with the fire and rescue department to put out fires in their land. They should take action as soon as they see a fire and not wait for it to spread,” he said.

In view of the impending dry spell, he said the public have been urged to avoid carrying out open burning. “We want to prevent haze from reoccurring. Such acts have always created problems for residents in the affected areas,” he said.