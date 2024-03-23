Qualifications obtained under the parallel pathway progamme for specialists are recognised in every part of the world except for Malaysia, according to a source. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA: Senior doctors have warned that the Malaysian Medical Council’s (MMC) refusal to recognise specialists graduating under the health ministry’s parallel pathway programme (PPP) may have serious repercussions on healthcare in the country.

They claim that MMC has refused to place about 8 cardiothoracic surgeons and 100 family medicine specialists trained under the PPP in the National Specialist Register (NSR) despite the health ministry repeatedly requesting them to do so.

Under the PPP, doctors are trained in high volume accredited health ministry facilities and hospitals under the guidance of royal colleges in the United Kingdom.

Programmes are quality assured and equal in standards to the UK exit examinations with the colleges providing the syllabus. They are also fully responsible for conducting exit examinations before trainee doctors are awarded qualifications registrable in the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Brunei.

One source said it was utterly ridiculous for MMC not to accord the recognition when the colleges had trained surgeons globally for hundreds of years and are listed in the UK’s General Medical Council website.

The source said many parallel graduates have already obtained job offers to continue working in the UK although they are expected to return and serve locally under their bonds with the government.

“The health ministry started the PPP in 2016 after it was found that there was a serious shortage of medical specialists with masters programmes.

“Only 1,500 applications are approved annually to enrol into local medical masters programmes. Many medical officers fail repeatedly after several years and they give up,” the source told FMT.

Corporatised MMC

The source said they had prior engagements with MMC and it did not indicate any problem but matters changed after MMC was corporatised in 2017.

“It appears that the government is now unable to handle a rogue MMC after its corporatisation. It appears to be run like an organisation with no controls.

“They seem to have absolute unchecked powers which cannot be challenged, even by the ministry,” the source said.

Another source said the qualifications obtained under the PPP are recognised in every part of the world except for Malaysia, alleging that there were hidden hands in the MMC working with local universities to monopolise and fully control training.

“The refusal to recognise the PPP specialists will have a serious impact on hospitals under the health ministry. It is going to be catastrophic as there are only 14 cardiothoracic surgeons in seven public hospitals now.

“There are also plans for another two new cardiothoracic centres,” the source said, adding that four of the cardiothoracic surgeons are expected to leave for the private sector within a year, with another two due for retirement.

The shortage has resulted in waiting lists for open heart surgery hitting one year, especially for patients in the B40 group.

The source said an average of two patients awaiting treatment at the government’s cardiothoracic centres die every week.

“If the PPP breaks down, there will be no new surgeons for the next four to five years in health ministry hospitals,” the source warned.

The source said there are a few highly qualified Malaysian cardiothoracic surgeons who have just returned from abroad after finishing their specialist courses under the PPP but the MMC is refusing to recognise their qualification.

“It is unclear why MMC is refusing international quality-assured programmes sponsored by the ministry, supported by the public services department and funded by Malaysian taxpayers for the benefit of the rakyat.”

UK hospitals offering jobs

Another source said some specialists came back even after hospitals in the UK offered them jobs because they prefer to serve the nation and do not want to break their bonds with the government.

“But if the MMC refuses to place them in the NSR, they will have no choice but to quit and work abroad,” the source said.

One source alleged that the problem is not the qualification but MMC has its own agenda and is using all kinds of excuses and ambiguous clauses in the Medical Act to derail the PPP.

Another source said problems arose when Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) started their own master’s cardiothoracic surgery programme in 2018 after being rejected by the royal colleges for accreditation to become a PPP training centre.

“Matters worsened when UiTM without consultation with the ministry started insisting that their trainees are placed in ministry hospitals but it was not possible due to lack of trainers and most of the slots were occupied by parallel pathway trainees already enrolled since 2016,” the source said.