Loke Siew Fook, who is MP for Seremban, at a community breaking the fast event in Sikamat today. (Bernama pic)

SEREMBAN: The transport ministry will grant permits for tour buses to be used for additional bus services, mainly for services to the peninsular east coast and the north, minister Loke Siew Fook said today.

He said the extra services would involve buses requested by bus transport operators in view of the expected increase in demand as people travel to their hometowns for Aidilfitri. “Before issuing the licence, we conduct background checks on the companies,” he told reporters here after breaking fast with community leaders in Sikamat.

Loke, who is MP for Seremban, donated RM2,000 to mosques and RM1,000 to surau to facilitate Ramadan programmes in their respective areas.

Loke urged community leaders and mosque and surau committees to emphasise the importance of road safety through programmes conducted during Ramadan.

He said road accident statistics showed that an average of 16 to 18 deaths occur over a two-week period as observed by the ministry.