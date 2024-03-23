A Sarawak minister yesterday raised concerns over the privacy of data in the central database hub. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM: A Sarawak minister’s call for the higher-income groups to forego registration with the central database hub (Padu) is his “personal view”, says economy minister Rafizi Ramli.

Sarawak tourism, creative industry and performing arts minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah yesterday said those who do not need assistance should not be made to divulge their personal information in such a database.

“That’s Karim’s personal view and there are different opinions everywhere,” Rafizi told reporters after a town hall event here today.

“But, at the end of the day, every state government has to make an official decision and follow it. So, for now, I will wait for the official meeting with Sarawak’s government next week.”

Yesterday, Karim questioned the need for Padu given that there are other existing databases, such as eKasih.

He also raised concerns over data privacy after an individual’s personal and financial information is entered into the system, claiming that people could be “exposed” in doing so.

Following this, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg will hold talks on the matter.

Rafizi said Sarawakians can still freely register with Padu as they are not prohibited by either the federal or state government from doing so.

His comments come after Sarawak’s top government officials in Sri Aman and Sibu were told not to register citizens’ information with Padu until further notice.

The resident of Sri Aman, Abang Porkan Abang Budiman, gave the order in a circular issued on Thursday addressed to district and administrative officers in the divisions, Borneo Post reported.

The resident of Sibu, Wong Hee Sieng, was also reported to have told divisional administrators the state government had yet to decide on the registration of personal data with Padu, and community leaders should refrain from involving themselves with the matter.

Sarawak’s 12 divisions are each governed by the resident, who wields a wide range of administrative powers covering immigration, postal services, customs and excise, and national registration.

In response, Rafizi said the notice is only directed to government officials waiting for further clarifications on Padu from the economy ministry.

“This doesn’t mean that Padu will not exist in Sarawak,” he said.