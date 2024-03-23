Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in discussion with Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg in Putrajaya on Friday . (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Economy minister Rafizi Ramli has been asked to explain to the Cabinet a certain “issue” concerning registrations on Padu, the federal government’s central database hub.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Rafizi will clarify the matter to the Cabinet next week, Bernama reported.

He did not elaborate about what the specific issue was. However, he simply said the need for explanation arose after concerns were raised by Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg.

“I had a discussion with the Sarawak premier yesterday and he voiced some concerns and raised some questions (about Padu). Accordingly, the economy minister was asked to examine the issue and provide an explanation to the Cabinet,” he said.

The Sarawak state government had reportedly called for Padu registrations in the state to be suspended, with the state officials to meet the economy ministry soon to discuss “issues” involving the database.

Rafizi had reportedly said earlier that the Sarawak government directive to suspend Padu registrations was simply to allow the state to obtain his ministry’s clarification on the issues.

However, Sarawak minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah urged Putrajaya yesterday to exempt higher income groups from registering on Padu, saying only those genuinely in need of aid should register.

He said those who “don’t need it” should not be made to divulge their personal information. Karim also questioned the need for Padu given the existence of other databases, such as eKasih, and raised concerns on data privacy and security.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Rafizi later dismissed Karim’s comments, saying they were Karim’s “personal view”.