Among the 21 who signed the statement were lawyer-activist Siti Kasim, political commentator Lim Teck Ghee, and Deva Kunjari, daughter of the late VT Sambanthan.

PETALING JAYA: A statement hitting out at Umno over the party’s stand on the “Allah” socks issue has received the support of 21 more people, including prominent civil society members, former civil servants and academics.

The statement was initially issued by former Umno MP Tawfik Ismail and Tajuddin Rasdi last night, after the Umno Supreme Council said it fully supported the actions of youth wing chief Dr Akmal Saleh regarding the issue.

Akmal has repeatedly called for a boycott of the KK Mart chain, although senior political leaders have urged that the issue not be prolonged.

The 21 individuals who signed off on the statement include academics Teh Yik Koon and Lim Teck Ghee, as well as former civil servants KJ John, Johan Ariffin Samad and ⁠M Santhananaban.

It was also signed by lawyer-activist Siti Kasim, political analyst James Chin, author ES Shankar, activist Anwar Fazal and Deva Kunjari, the daughter of the late VT Sambanthan.

Sarawakian activists Peter John Jaban, Henry Joseph and Robert Saweng, and Sabah activist Remy Majangkim also signed off.

The statement accused Umno of bordering on taking advantage of the “Allah” socks issue to score political points, and urged the public to ignore Akmal’s call to boycott KK Mart.

They also called for all parties to wait for the outcome of investigations into the matter and for the appropriate punishment on those at fault to be decided by the authorities, not Umno.

The controversy began when photographs were circulated on social media showing socks bearing the word “Allah” found at a KK Mart shop in Bandar Sunway.

The factory that supplied the socks has temporarily ceased operations, while KK Mart management has issued an apology over the socks. The company said the goods were supplied on consignment and were produced in China.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Yesterday, the Umno leadership said it fully supported Akmal’s stand on the controversial issue, despite criticism from MCA and DAP over his persistent call for a boycott.