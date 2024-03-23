The health ministry said parents should ensure that their children drink enough water, and for those who are fasting, it is recommended that they drink enough water during ‘sahur’ (predawn meal) and ‘iftar’ (breaking of fast). (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA: Schools at locations with “level one hot weather” status, or recording temperatures exceeding 35°C, are advised to suspend all activities outside the classroom temporarily.

Health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan said if the weather escalates to a “heat wave” status, the education ministry can take the necessary action, including school closure as contained in its Guidelines for the Closure of Educational Institutions.

He said other documents laid out in the action plan for managing heat waves are the 2016 Heat Wave Action Plan and the 2021 Heat Wave Health Risk Management Action Plan by the health ministry.

Heat wave status refers to daily maximum temperatures above 37°C.

Radzi said prolonged exposure to hot weather can be harmful to health, especially to high-risk groups such as children, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

“Students are among the groups at high risk of suffering from the effects of exposure to hot weather due to physiological factors and lack of water intake,” he said.

As such, the health ministry advises parents to ensure that children drink enough water and for those who are fasting, it is recommended that they drink enough water during “sahur” (predawn meal) and “iftar” (breaking of fast).

According to a report by the meteorological department (MetMalaysia) yesterday, Perlis has experienced heat waves since March 19, while most parts in Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Pokok Sena, Kota Setar, Kuala Muda, Pendang, Sik and Baling) and parts of Perak (Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar and Kinta) experienced level one hot weather.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

MetMalaysia also forecasts dry and hot weather with temperatures of above 35°C to continue in most places in the peninsula and Sabah until next month.