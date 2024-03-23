Sungai Buloh police chief Hafiz Nor says the incident has been classified as sudden death.

PETALING JAYA: A Form Four student died after falling at a secondary school at Bukit Rahman Putra in Sungai Buloh yesterday.

Harian Metro reported that the 16-year-old student fell from the third floor of the school.

In a statement, Sungai Buloh police chief Hafiz Nor said the post-mortem revealed the cause of death as severe head injuries caused by a fall.

He said police had classified it as sudden death.

Hafiz also urged the public not to spread information that could distress others or disturb the peace.