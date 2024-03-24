Thai police said the driver is believed to have lost control of the car before it crashed.

PATTALUNG: Two Malaysian men were killed while two others were seriously injured in a road accident involving a car and a trailer lorry in Pattalung, Thailand, yesterday evening.

Khao Chaison deputy police chief Kiatichai Kuamit said the car, which was occupied by the four Malaysians and driven by a Thai national, was badly damaged in the accident.

The driver is believed to have lost control of the car before it crashed into the back of the trailer lorry.

Two passengers aged 63 and 58 died at the scene while two others, aged 23 and 73, were seriously injured. The 41-year-old car driver was also seriously injured.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“So far, the identities of the Malaysians who died are not known and police are still investigating,” he said when contacted today.