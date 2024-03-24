Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the suspects were arrested in Kajang yesterday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested five men over the death of a policeman whose body was found in Seri Kembangan early yesterday morning.

The 34-year-old corporal, who was based at the Sentul district police headquarters, was believed to have been beaten to death.

In a statement, Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said that the suspects, aged between 19 and 23, were arrested in Balakong yesterday.

The police are still tracking down several other suspects.

According to Hussein, the post-mortem revealed that the policeman died as a result of blunt force trauma.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.

Sources said Kajang police received a call at 3am yesterday and found the policeman lying motionless outside a block of flats in Taman Impian Indah.