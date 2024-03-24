A viral video on social media showing a large group gathered outside a rival convenience store by mistake when calling for a boycott of the KK Mart chain.

PETALING JAYA: The G25 group of prominent retired civil servants has urged the authorities to act swiftly against vigilante groups who intimidated two private citizens who made Facebook comments in relation to the “Allah” socks issue.

The group also called on the government to take the lead when issues arise that threaten peace and stability. G25 also urged politicians and the public to refrain from making irresponsible comments which would only inflame the issue.

“It is up to the government to take the lead and be quick to reassure the public that the issue will be investigated and addressed appropriately. This is to prevent emotions from escalating, and unscrupulous politicians from taking advantage of the unfortunate incident for political mileage,” G25 said.

The G25 statement came in the wake of a political furore over calls by Umno Youth for a boycott of the KK Mart grocery chain after socks bearing the word “Allah” were discovered in a store in Bandar Sunway.

G25 said the authorities must take swift action against the vigilante groups who unlawfully intimidated two men, Chiok Wai Loong and Ricky Shane Cagampang, separately forcing them to confess to comments they made online. The pair have since been jailed over their postings.

Two separate groups had uncovered Chiok and Ricky’s address and confronted them over their Facebook comments on the socks issue.

A video of Chiok was posted, with the 35-year-old from Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, apologising over his posting and promising not to comment on other religions any more. Another vigilante group confronted Ricky, a Muslim convert, reportedly camping outside his home for six hours before bringing him to a police station over his Facebook comments.

The pair later pleaded guilty to charges under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 over their postings, with Chiok and Ricky sentenced to six months in prison and fined RM12,000 and RM15,000, respectively.