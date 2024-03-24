The clash between Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (left) and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie in the Swiss Open 2024 mixed doubles final will be their third, with each pair having won once. (Bernama pics)

PETALING JAYA: It will be an all-Malaysian affair in the mixed doubles final of the Swiss Open 2024 at St Jakobshalle in Basel.

National mixed doubles pairs Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie will face each other for the third time after they scored convincing wins over their opponents in the semi-finals early this morning, Bernama reported.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, ranked ninth in the world, beat Taiwan’s Ye Hong Wei-Lee Chia Hsin 21-16, 21-12.

Soon Huat-Shevon, No 14 in the world, defeated Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek of the Netherlands 21-18, 21-16.

Both the national pairs have won once each following their encounters in the 2023 Korea Open and the 2023 Japan Masters.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The final will take place tonight.