The KK Mart grocery chain has been the subject of calls for a boycott after socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ were discovered in a shop in Bandar Sunway.

PETALING JAYA: The leadership council of PKR has urged all parties not to inflame emotions in the “Allah” socks issue while the authorities are investigating the matter.

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said the council meeting today had discussed the socks issue and condemned any attempt to insult the sanctity of Islam or any religion.

“The council thinks it is inappropriate for any party to take advantage of the issue and further aggravate the situation,” he said in a statement. Actions should be based on the law and the constitution and not on emotion and anger without legal restraint.

The council urged the authorities to carry out an investigation and punish the perpetrators if proven guilty. “Insulting any religion is against the law and will only disrupt the harmony and love which are the pillars of peaceful co-existence among Malaysians,” the statement said.

PKR’s 25th anniversary

The council approved the holding of a special convention on April 28 to mark the party’s 25th anniversary. The convention will be held in Shah Alam while the anniversary celebrations will be held at Sentul Depot on the night of May 11.