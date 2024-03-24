Kluang police chief Bahrin Noh said all 70 passengers in the train were safe. (Facebook pic)

KLUANG: An elephant calf died after being hit by a passenger train between Renggam and Mengkibol last night.

Kluang police chief Bahrin Noh said all 70 passengers in the train were safe. The train was heading to Gemas from Johor Bahru and was delayed for two hours because of damage to the locomotive.

It continued its journey at 10.40pm with a replacement locomotive.

Bahrin said the wildlife and national parks department were informed of the incident. The carcass of the elephant calf was later removed and its tusks measured and removed to prevent theft.