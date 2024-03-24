Fire and rescue personnel attend to the injured in the crash at Jalan Apin-Apin in Keningau, Sabah. (JBPM pic)

KOTA KINABALU: A father and his four-year-old daughter were killed in an accident involving a multi-purpose vehicle and a four-wheel drive vehicle at Jalan Apin-Apin in Keningau late last night.

The man’s wife and another child, one month short of three years, were seriously injured.

A Sabah fire and rescue department spokesman identified the victims as Masino Gelong, 45, and Claeryina Mecthildis Masino, who were in the MPV.

He said the department received a distress call at about 12.22am and dispatched a 13-member team from the Keningau fire and rescue station to the scene.

Three adults in the four-wheel drive vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

The spokesman said the department is investigating the cause of the accident.