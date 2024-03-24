Mohamad Hassan said Sabah BN needs to forward its proposal to the central leadership if it wants to cooperate with other parties. (Bernama pic)

REMBAU: The federal Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership has the final say on whether Sabah BN will go it alone or team up with any other party in the next Sabah state polls, says the coalition’s deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan.

He said no decision has been taken on this matter yet and Sabah BN needs to forward its proposal to the central leadership if it wants to cooperate with other parties.

“Although Sabah Umno enjoys administrative autonomy, it needs approval from the headquarters when it concerns election matters. The headquarters will decide the direction of BN parties,” the Umno deputy president said.

BN would decide based on its chances of winning the state polls, the Rembau MP told reporters after presenting Ramadan food baskets to his constituents here today.

Yesterday, Warisan president Shafie Apdal said his party and Sabah Umno had discussed possible cooperation in the 17th Sabah state election, which is due next year.