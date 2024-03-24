Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar said if the amendments are approved, state laws on shariah offences could have a broader scope of punishments. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The federal government has concluded a series of engagement sessions with the states on proposed amendments to a law setting out the criminal jurisdiction of the shariah courts.

A proposal to increase penalties for shariah criminal offences is among the matters being considered, according to religious affairs minister Nai’im Mokhtar, Bernama reported.

“If the amendments are made to the Act, the states will have the flexibility to modify their own enactments and shariah criminal laws to broaden the scope of punishment, particularly for those who insult Islam,” he said, referring to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965.

Under the constitution, Islamic administration falls under the purview of state governments, which can legislate enactments on offences under Islamic law.

“Currently, shariah courts are empowered to impose maximum sentences of three years imprisonment, a fine up to RM5,000, or six strokes of whipping. This implies that under the current law, shariah criminal offences such as insulting the religion cannot incur punishments exceeding these limits.

“As the minister in charge, I am working to amend the Act, which has not been revised since 1984,” he said when met at an iftar event yesterday.

The Act applies only to Muslims. Non-Muslims who carry out acts deemed insulting to Islam are subject to action by the police and the civil courts.