PUCHONG: A school in Kinrara here is refusing to hand over part of its land to a developer unless it is compensated properly.

In a letter sighted by FMT, the developer requested SJK (T) Ladang Kinrara to hand over 3,000 sq ft of the school’s compound for the expansion of Jalan Kinrara Mas.

This would mean that several of the school’s buildings, including a kindergarten and canteen, would have to be demolished, thus affecting the 700 students enrolled at the school.

The letter also stated that the plan to expand the road was made during a meeting between the developer, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and representatives of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok and Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han on Dec 7 last year.

However, at a town hall meeting today, Gobi Gurusamy, the chairman of the school’s board, said that the school was not invited to the meeting.

Gobi said the school was unaware of the development until they were handed a letter on March 4 calling for a meeting between the school and the developer on March 18 before the hand over on April 1.

“Once we received the letter, we replied on March 7 that we would not agree to any of their demands,” he said.

“We reject their proposal and urge them to come up with a better (compensation) plan that is more amicable.

“Don’t touch our land until we come up with a proper solution,” he told FMT after the town hall.

He said the school had previously requested the company to build a 3-storey building and a 2-storey canteen, but they refused.

Gobi said the school is willing to engage with the developer and the relevant authorities to find a better solution.

“They can’t say ‘this is my final decision’. They have to find a solution, and then we will settle amicably. This is our humble request to the local authorities and the developer,” he added.

FMT has reached out to the developer, the education ministry, DBKL, Kok, and Ng for comment.