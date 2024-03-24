Fared Abdul Ghani (right) was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both, upon conviction. (Bernama pic)

KOTA BHARU: The president of a Muay Thai association, bearing the title “Datuk” pleaded not guilty in the magistrates’ court today to two charges of criminal intimidation and assault against a man.

Fared Abdul Ghani, 56, allegedly threatened to kill his acquaintance, Alhafis Mohamed, 40, with a knife, and intended to instill fear in him, in front of a restaurant at Wisma Gemilang, Kampung Langgar, here, on Jan 6.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The accused is also charged with intentionally causing injury to Alhafis at the same place and date under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to one-year imprisonment, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Aiman Syahmi Yazid suggested bail of RM10,000 for both charges with the additional condition that the accused refrain from intimidating the victim and witnesses.

Messrs Azahir Surainie & Azizan Ariff sought a lesser bail, citing that their client, Fared, a father of four schoolgoing children, has heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes, and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Judge Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety for both charges and the additional conditions as requested by the prosecution, setting May 15 for the next case mention.