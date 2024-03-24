(From left) Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail with former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan on an episode of the Keluar Sekejap podcast. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan has yet to decide on whether to team up with Barisan Nasional for the next general election, says the coalition’s secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

However, Saifuddin, who is also secretary-general of PKR, confirmed that discussions have already been held.

“The time will come for us to make a decision, (but) not yet. Discussions, yes. A series of meetings have been held, we often meet, and that idea was presented,” he said, on an episode of the Keluar Sekejap podcast hosted by former Umno stalwarts Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan.

In May last year, BN chairman and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed confidence that the unity government formed by PH, BN and other parties would continue to govern even after the next general election.

Zahid said he was confident that the unity government would be given the mandate to serve another term if it implemented good policies for the benefit of the people and the country.

In January he said BN and PH must continue to uphold the “sincerity pact” to ensure victory at GE16.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook had also expressed hope that the cooperation between BN and PH would continue beyond the next elections.

Saifuddin was asked by former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin to comment on Zahid’s remarks, and whether the supposed decision that PH and BN would work together in GE16 was made by PKR.

PH joined forces with BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah after the 2022 general election to form a unity government with the support of MPs from Warisan and Parti Bangsa Malaysia, among others.

GPS chairman Abang Johari Openg previously said the Sarawak coalition would back Anwar throughout the full term of the current government, which will expire in 2027.

