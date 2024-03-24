(From left) Fadillah Yusof has denied the existence of an agreement as mentioned by Hamzah Zainudin and Rosol Wahid.

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no draft agreement with the government on constituency funds for opposition MPs as claimed by leaders of Perikatan Nasional, deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof said today.

Fadillah, who is also the government’s chief whip in the Dewan Rakyat, said no draft document was submitted or received during his meeting with opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin on March 19.

“I emphasise once again that during my meeting with opposition representatives last week, no documents were provided by the government or the opposition. It was merely a session to hear their requests and offers, and there was no discussion regarding any agreement,” he said in a statement today.

Fadillah urged Hulu Terengganu MP Rosol Wahid of Bersatu, who had spoken of a draft agreement, to request a copy from the opposition leader. “Let’s see if that draft exists or not,” Fadillah said.

Hamzah was reported to have said on March 22 that the opposition had received a draft document detailing matters related to negotiations on allocations for opposition MPs.

Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil has also denied Hamzah’s claim of a draft agreement, and confirmed that Fadillah’s meeting with the opposition leader was only to hear their views.

He said the government will take follow-up actions, including discussions at the government leadership council meeting to be held later.

“For now, we haven’t obtained anything substantive from the opposition, so we need to go back to the drawing board. If opposition MPs feel that these discussions are somewhat delayed, don’t blame the government, they should ask the opposition leader why it’s delayed,” he told reporters.