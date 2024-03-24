Gerakan president Dominic Lau (centre) launching the party’s new logo and slogan at Menara PGRM in Cheras today.

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has yet to decide whether to field a candidate in the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election following the death of its assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong.

Gerakan president Dominic Lau said the coalition has not discussed the matter yet as a “sign of respect” for DAP’s Lee, who died on Thursday after a battle with cancer.

“Her funeral arrangements are not over yet, so Gerakan believes it is not appropriate to discuss the by-election.

“We must respect Lee. PN has not held any discussions on this by-election. PN will announce its plans in due course,” he said at a press conference at Menara PGRM in Cheras today.

Lau was asked whether his party would contest in the by-election.

Lee beat Gerakan’s Teoh Kien Hong by a 4,119-vote majority at last year’s Selangor state election.

On Friday, Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition would not contest the by-election.

The Umno president said that despite Malay voters making up more than 50% of the electorate there, BN had decided to make way for DAP, which has won the seat for the past three elections.

Lee, who was 58, first won the seat in 2013 after defeating MCA’s Ooi Hui Wen with a 1,702-vote majority, and defended it in 2018 with a 7,134-vote majority over MCA’s Wong Koon Mun, before winning a third term last year.