Members of the Taman P Ramlee Residents’ Association holding a banner objecting to the condominium project. (TPRA pic)

PETALING JAYA: A residents’ association in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, is appealing to the government again to halt a proposed development project which it fears will lead to heavier traffic congestion.

The Taman P Ramlee Residents’ Association (TPRA) said it is seeking Putrajaya’s intervention after they were informed by Wangsa Maju MP Zahid Hassan that the development of two 48-storey blocks with 840 units would go ahead.

In July last year, they wrote to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urging him to review the proposed development, and called on Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to engage with the residents and Zahid.

TPRA committee member Dr Tan Guat Ming told FMT the association had written several letters to DBKL to object to the project, but had not received any response.

In its last letter, dated March 19, the association questioned DBKL’s basis for allegedly departing from the gazetted plot ratio of 4.0:1 under the Kuala Lumpur City Plan.

It claimed that DBKL’s decision to increase the ratio to 6.5:1 for “rejuvenation” purposes was unfounded as the area was one that was “thriving”, and not a plot of underdeveloped land.

It also claimed that it has not been provided with a traffic impact assessment, and neither have any of the other concerns they have raised been addressed.

Tan said the proposed project site along Jalan Genting Klang is already a “busy road”, with 29 condominium buildings and low-cost apartments in the vicinity.

“It will be very busy once the project is completed.”

Tan said if the project could not be cancelled, TPRA would settle for the ratio to be scaled back to 4.0:1.

The residents first found out about the proposed development in June 2022 and had sent a petition with more than 200 signatures to DBKL. A few of them also wrote individual letters to voice their concerns.

In September 2022, a town hall session was organised with the developer to engage the residents, but Tan claimed the developer “could not answer traffic-related issues”.

After the town hall, Tan said, the residents wrote to DBKL again seeking another engagement with it and the developer. They sent another letter in January last year.

TPRA president KK Tai said the residents merely want the developer and DBKL to adhere to the KL Local Plan 2020, which he said the residents had taken time to take part in the drafting.

“But what’s the point if DBKL can arbitrarily go against a gazetted plot ratio on a vague definition of rejuvenation?” said Tai, who also questioned the rush to approve the development order.

“DBKL must stop being pro-development. We are taxpayers and essentially fund the operations of DBKL.

“Engaging residents should not be mere lip service. Their decisions affect our daily livelihoods.”

FMT has reached out to DBKL for comment.