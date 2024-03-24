Police have tightened security as Sungai Golok has started to dry up in areas such as Kampung Chabang Tiga Bagus and Lubok Gong in Pasir Mas. (Bernama pic)

KOTA BHARU: Police are tightening control at the border with Thailand, especially in areas around Sungai Golok, as the river has started to recede due to the hot weather in the past few days.

Kelantan police chief Zaki Harun said security control will continue to be intensified by the general operations force. Anyone attempting to cross the border illegally in the shallows would face strict action.

“I think Sungai Golok is drying up, so if anyone tries to enter the border illegally we will take action because it is wrong from the legal point of view. If you want to enter the border area, you must have a valid permit to enter, either by car or motorcycle,” he said today.

The Sungai Golok has started to dry up in areas such as Kampung Chabang Tiga Bagus and Lubok Gong in Pasir Mas here.