KK Mart has withdrawn the socks, said deputy home minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received 178 reports nationwide on the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” at a KK Mart outlet in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya, recently.

Deputy home minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said 30 reports were also filed over Facebook postings or comments concerning the issue.

“The home ministry takes the issue seriously, and inspections have been conducted at all KK Mart outlets nationwide. KK Mart has withdrawn the socks.

“Further investigations are being carried out against the management and vendors involved to ensure that it does not recur.

“Despite apologies offered by KK Mart and the vendors, the ministry will continue the investigation to address this issue that has sparked public outrage and concern,” he said when winding up the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Negara today.

Shamsul also said 771 investigation papers had been opened involving 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues since 2020, with 71 cases charged in court.