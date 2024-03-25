A section of the 61 accused being brought to the Shah Alam magistrates’ court. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM: Sixty-one people pleaded not guilty in the magistrates’ court here today to charges of assisting in the management of an illegal gambling centre at a shopping mall in Subang Jaya last week.

Fifty-eight were charged with assisting in the management of the illegal gambling premises, and three others were charged with abetting in the management and operation of the premises at Sky Park @ One City as a platform for gambling.

They were accused of committing the offences, under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, at 3.15pm on March 18.

The prosecution team, led by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farah Sofea Norazman and consisting of Kamarul Iman Ahmad Sapian, Saidah Fasihah Che Yussoff and Annur Athirah Amran, offered bail of RM10,000 for each accused.

Lawyers Navin Punj, Dinesh Kumar, Premjeet Singh Gil, Paramjit Kaur and New Sin Yew, who represented all the accused, pleaded for a lower bail because they have families to take care of and had all cooperated with the police.

The bail amount was later reduced to between RM4,000 and RM6,000, and the dates for mention of the case were set for June 11 and 15.