PETALING JAYA: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has confirmed that the directors of KK Mart and vendor Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd will be charged tomorrow over the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

In a statement, the AGC said the charges will also be against the two companies.

It said the charges against KK Mart and its directors are for intentionally wounding the religious feelings of Muslims by selling socks with the word “Allah”.

Xin Jian Chang and its directors will be charged with abetting in the act as the suppliers of the socks.

The parties will be charged at the Shah Alam sessions court tomorrow morning under Sections 298 and 109 of the Penal Code, respectively.

Section 298 provides for imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both, upon conviction, while Section 109 provides that abettors will receive the same punishment prescribed by the principal offence.

Earlier, police informed the media that Bukit Aman’s classified crime unit will file the charges at 9am.

KK Mart’s founder, KK Chai, made a tearful apology over the issue at a press conference on March 16. He was joined by the company’s top management and Xin Jian Chang’s owner Soh Chin Huat. They said the socks were imported from China.

Multiple police reports were lodged against KK Mart, while Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has called for a public boycott of the convenience store’s outlets. Xin Jian Chang’s factory in Batu Pahat has also been temporarily closed.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, also expressed his displeasure over the controversy and called for stern action to be taken against those responsible.