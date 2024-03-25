The Putrajaya magistrates’ court yesterday allowed the two policemen to be remanded to help MACC investigate allegations they accepted bribes to protect criminal gangs operating in Kuala Lumpur. (SPRM pic)

PETALING JAYA: After arresting a senior police officer, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has nabbed another policeman for allegedly taking bribes to protect gambling and prostitution rings in Kuala Lumpur.

A source said this second suspect was arrested in Kuala Lumpur soon after the main suspect was detained in Putrajaya on Saturday.

The main suspect, in his 40s, is believed to have received cash bribes from gangs since 2021 to protect their gambling and prostitution rackets in Kuala Lumpur.

Yesterday, at the Putrajaya magistrates’ court, senior assistant registrar Nurul Farhana Najib remanded the main suspect until March 26.

Farhana allowed MACC a further 24 hours to interview the second suspect.

MACC director of intelligence Zainul Darus today confirmed the arrests. He said the case is being investigated for giving or accepting gratifications under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

“Further investigations are being conducted to identify other suspects.”

Yesterday, FMT reported that MACC detained the senior police officer after it uncovered more than RM1 million in cash during raids on several premises believed to be owned by the suspect.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid confirmed the arrest, saying that any action against the officer hinged on the results of the MACC investigation.