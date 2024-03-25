Kelantan JKM detained 25 beggars, aged between 30 and 70, during operations being held throughout the month of Ramadan. (Bernama pic)

PASIR MAS: Beggars on the streets of Kelantan are able to earn five-figure incomes during Ramadan by taking advantage of people’s generosity, says the state’s social welfare department (JKM).

State JKM director Said Sudip said the amount earned by beggars significantly increases during this period as Muslims are known to be charitable during the fasting month.

Based on an integrated operation carried out by the department, he said, beggars were found to earn more than RM300 a day.

“Every year, during the month of Ramadan, such activities become a trend and the number of beggars will significantly increase, comprising Malaysians and ‘imported’ beggars, especially from Thailand.

“They will have various reasons and tactics, claiming they have no income, not enough money or mental health issues, or even using babies to garner sympathy,” he said at a back-to-school programme at SK Rahmat here today.

Said said there were beggars who were healthy and normal but acted as though they were disabled to draw sympathy.

He said Kelantan JKM detained 25 beggars, aged between 30 and 70, during operations held so far in conjunction with Ramadan.

“Foreign beggars will be handed to the immigration department for further action while locals will be given a stern warning to deter them from such activities,” he said.