Fahmi Fadzil said he has checked with the Prime Minister’s Office and the chief secretary to the government on the matter and they have confirmed there is no such draft. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil has denied a Bersatu MP’s claim that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim supplied opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin a draft agreement on constituency funds through a “representative”.

Fahmi, who is also communications minister, said he has checked with the Prime Minister’s Office and the chief secretary to the government on the matter and they have confirmed there is no such draft.

He added that several political secretaries to government leaders whom he has contacted have given him the same answer.

“I feel that if the Machang MP doesn’t know anything, he should just keep his mouth shut,” he told a press conference at Parliament today.

Earlier, Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said the issuance of the draft was kept under wraps from everyone, including deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof who had denied the existence of such a document yesterday.

MORE TO COME

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.