Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh has urged Harimau Malaya supporters to cheer their team on during Malaysia’s clash against Oman at the Bukit Jalil National tomorrow night. (Instagram pic)

PETALING JAYA: The FIFA match commissioner has cleared the Bukit Jalil National Stadium football pitch for use in the World Cup qualifier between Malaysia and Oman tomorrow, says youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh.

Yeoh said the match commissioner did not clear the pitch for the two teams to train there because of the recent heavy rain in the evening.

“Harimau Malaya’s supporters are urged to be there (for the match) at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium to give their strongest support,” she said on X.

According to a report, the Oman national team will train at the Petaling Jaya Stadium tonight, in an arrangement made by the Football Association of Malaysia.

Malaysia lost in the away leg against Oman in Group D of their 2026 World Cup/2027 Asia Cup qualifiers on Friday, going down 0-2 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.

Malaysia, playing under the tutelage of South Korean coach Kim Pan Gon, has been relegated to third spot in the group on goal difference, but level on six points with leader Oman and Kyrgyzstan.