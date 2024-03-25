Civil society groups have asked if failing to obey police instructions at roadblocks is applicable to people taking part in a protest.

PETALING JAYA: A coalition of 11 civil society groups has called on the Senate not to pass amendments to the Police Act, saying they were prepared hurriedly without consulting interest groups.

The coalition is concerned about several amendments to the Act overlapping with other laws and potentially opening the doors to abuse of power.

“Given the lack of transparency and consultation, we call upon members of the Senate to postpone (voting on) the Police (Amendment) 2024 Bill pending further clarifications from the government.

“The government should seize this opportunity to meet with stakeholders and welcome suggestions to improve the bill,” the coalition said in a statement.

The signatories of the statement include Suara Rakyat Malaysia, Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia, and Transparency International Malaysia.

The groups highlighted the massive hike in penalties for obstructing police orders from RM200 to RM10,000 in fines, and prison time from three months to two years.

“The question arises, how does a police officer determine whether a directive is reasonable?

“Given that existing police oversight mechanisms are ineffective, does this amendment pave the way for abuse of power and corruption?

“We fear this may give rise to ‘Little Napoleons’ running rampant,” the coalition said.

It said there must be clarification on how failure to comply with police signals at roadblocks applies to people taking part in protests.

The coalition also asked for a “thorough explanation” of why the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, was made the honorary commissioner-in-chief of police, and if it aligns with the principles of a constitutional monarchy.

“The government and the home ministry must adopt a human rights-based approach when formulating policies or amendments to laws concerning the common people.

“We are disappointed to see the government’s mode of operation in passing this bill mirrors that of previous administrations.

“This contradicts democratic principles and the spirit of reform and transparency often championed by the Madani government,” it said.

Last week, the Dewan Rakyat passed a bill to amend 10 clauses in the Police Act 1967, including a new Section 6A that designates the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the honorary head of the police force.

The amendments also address absence from duty, considering it as a form of desertion after 14 days without a valid reason, while the senior inspector rank has been deleted.