Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming was the target of threats written on several pieces of paper dropped outside his mother’s house in Air Tawar, Manjung on March 7.

IPOH: Police have recorded statements from 11 people about an anonymous threat made against housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming on March 7.

Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said among those interviewed were the Teluk Intan MP’s family members and neighbours.

“We have also checked the CCTV footage in the West Coast Expressway area and petrol stations near his family home.

“Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information should come forward to help us,” he told a press conference here today.

A threatening message directed at Nga was scrawled on several pieces of paper and dropped outside his mother’s house in Ayer Tawar, Manjung, near here on March 7.