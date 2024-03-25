Idora Abdul Rashid was charged under Section 5(7) of the Printing of Quranic Text Act 1986, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to five years. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: A printing company manager was fined RM6,000 by the magistrates’ court here today for violating the Quran Printing Control and Licensing Board (LPPPQ) licence conditions by allowing the binding of 2,540 copies of the Quran in a factory owned by a non-Muslim last year.

Magistrate Nur Natasha Mohtarudin meted out the sentence to Idora Abdul Rashid, 42, and ordered her to serve six months in jail if she failed to pay the fine.

She paid the fine.

Idora is alleged to have violated the licence conditions set by the LPPPQ, which is under the home ministry, by permitting the binding of the Quran copies in the factory.

The offence was committed at a factory in Taman Perindustrian Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan, Selangor at 3pm on Sept 5, 2023.

The charge, framed under Section 5(7) of the Printing of Quranic Text Act 1986, carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, if convicted.

The home ministry’s prosecuting officer Amin Azhar Qairil Yusoff appeared for the prosecution, while Idora was unrepresented.

According to the facts of the case, the authorities seized 2,540 copies of the Quran due to non-compliance with the licence conditions issued by LPPPQ, as the Quran manuscripts were bound in a factory owned by a non-Muslim.