PETALING JAYA: Five directors of convenience store chain KK Mart and its supplier, Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, will be charged tomorrow over the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

They will be charged at the Shah Alam sessions court tomorrow morning.

FMT understands that the KK Mart directors will be charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code with intentionally wounding the religious feelings of others.

Meanwhile, the directors of Xin Jian Chang will be charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code with abetting the offence.

Section 298 provides for imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both, upon conviction, while Section 109 provides that abettors will receive the same punishment prescribed by the principal offence.

Earlier, police informed the media that Bukit Aman’s classified crime unit will file charges at 9am tomorrow over the “Allah” socks issue, with the charges framed under Sections 109 and 298 of the Penal Code.

KK Mart has been under intense scrutiny after several pairs of socks bearing the word “Allah” were discovered at one of its outlets on March 13.

Its founder, KK Chai, made a tearful apology over the issue at a press conference on March 13. He was joined by the company’s top management and Xin Jian Chang’s owner Soh Chin Huat. They said the socks were imported from China.

Multiple police reports were lodged against KK Mart, while Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has called for a public boycott of the convenience store’s outlets. Xin Jian Chang’s factory in Batu Pahat was also temporarily closed.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his displeasure over the controversy and called for stern action to be taken against those responsible.

On March 17, it was confirmed that police were investigating the case. Investigation papers were submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers five days later.

