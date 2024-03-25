Wan Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal responded to Sungai Petani MP Dr Taufiq Johari, who criticised the opposition for issuing statements while negotiations on constituency funds were still ongoing.

PETALING JAYA: Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal claims that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had supplied opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin a draft agreement on constituency funds through a “representative”.

Wan Fayhsal, who is also Bersatu Youth chief, said the matter was kept under wraps from everyone, including deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof, who denied the existence of such a document yesterday.

“What you don’t know is that PMX (Anwar) had already sent his representative to hand over the document to the opposition leader.

“PMX doesn’t tell you everything. So neither you nor the deputy prime minister would know (about it). It’s not fake news,” he said in a post on X.

Wan Fayhsal was responding to Sungai Petani MP Dr Taufiq Johari, who criticised the opposition for issuing statements while negotiations on constituency funds were still ongoing.

“Before any agreement or detailed discussion has taken place, (the opposition) has started spreading false stories,” said Taufiq, who slammed “the other side” over the alleged “fake news”.

Fadillah, who is also the government’s chief whip in the Dewan Rakyat, yesterday said no draft document was submitted or received during his meeting with Hamzah on March 19.

He said the meeting was merely a session to hear the opposition’s requests and offers and that there was “no discussion regarding any agreement”.

Fadillah challenged Hulu Terengganu MP Rosol Wahid of Bersatu, who had spoken of a draft agreement, to request a copy from the opposition leader.

Hamzah was reported to have said on March 22 that the opposition had received a draft document detailing matters related to negotiations on allocations for opposition MPs.

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil had also denied Hamzah’s claim of a draft agreement, and confirmed that Fadillah’s meeting with the opposition leader was only to hear their views.

FMT has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for comment.