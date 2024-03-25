The three suspects have been remanded until tomorrow. (MACC pic)

PETALING JAYA: Three people, including the state director of an enforcement agency, have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over alleged corruption.

An MACC source said the main suspect is believed to have received bribes to facilitate the smuggling of valuable goods through sea entry points.

The goods were allegedly brought into the country without needing to be declared or given permission by the authorities.

The three individuals, including a woman, are under remand until tomorrow.

The source said the main suspect, aged 50, allegedly received RM100,000 in cash in Shah Alam, Selangor, on Saturday to facilitate the illegal activities.

“After detaining the suspect, MACC raided his home in Klang and found RM100,000 in cash believed to be the bribe. The second and third suspects, who are members of the public, were arrested the same day at the MACC headquarters.”

MACC director of intelligence Zainul Darus confirmed the arrests and said further investigation is being held to track down others who may have been involved.