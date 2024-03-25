Upko’s Wilfred Madius Tangau said there must be proportionality to Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s actions against KK Mart.

PETALING JAYA: Tuaran MP Wilfred Madius Tangau has slammed Dr Akmal Saleh’s disproportionate reaction to the “Allah” socks controversy and mockingly called for the Umno Youth chief to demand an apology from China over the matter.

Reacting to Akmal’s campaign for a nationwide boycott of KK Mart, Tangau said the Umno man should push for China’s ambassador to Malaysia to be summoned over the issue.

The Upko MP added that due regard must be given to KK Mart’s swift pull of the offending products from its shelves and for its apologies over the matter.

“Why is their negligence treated as malice? Why demand or instruct both (KK Mart and its supplier Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd) to close down?

“If disproportionality can be justified in the name of religion, then Akmal must demand an apology from China for allowing the manufacturer in Yiwu, Zhejiang, to produce those socks.

“Akmal should press foreign minister Mohamad Hasan, who is also his party’s deputy president, to summon China’s ambassador for an explanation and to boycott China if Malaysia does not get a satisfactory answer.

“Of course, reasonable Malaysians do not actually expect the foreign minister to act disproportionately against China, which is heavily involved in Malaysia’s economy, from the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) to Forest City in Johor, because that would be an economic disaster,” he said in a statement.

Tangau said the KK Mart “witch-hunt” could damage the economy by dissuading investors from investing in Malaysia.

“If negligence can lead to a death sentence for a retail chain that is planning to be listed, what would protect their investment from rogue competitors or extortion by law enforcers?

“More than losing foreign investments, we may see capital flights from even domestic investors.”

Sabah, Sarawak the ‘other, reasonable Malaysia’

The former Upko president also said Sabah and Sarawak should take action to avoid being dragged down by divisive issues prevalent in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Sabah and Sarawak should cultivate a clear branding as the ‘Other Malaysia’, one that is reasonable, stable, inclusive and at ease with diversity.”

This would enable the Bornean states to woo investors, both domestic and foreign, he said.

“What we lack in infrastructure and human resources we shall make up for with our openness.

“While we Borneans are not good in producing grand narratives and slogans, we have been the real ‘Madani’ (at least in compassion, respect and trust) country even before Malaysia was formed. Moderation is our middle name.

“I hope Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor and Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg can see both the crisis and opportunity at hand,” Tangau said.