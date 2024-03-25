Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming said Unesco has laid out six criteria for world heritage site nomination. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The housing and local government ministry is open to suggestions on the nomination of any village as a Unesco world heritage site, says its minister, Nga Kor Ming.

Nga said the government will always welcome the nomination of traditional Malay villages, including those in Sabah and Sarawak, provided they meet the stipulated criteria.

“If there is an application from the International Council on Monuments and Sites of Malaysia, the ministry, together with the national heritage department and the tourism, arts and culture ministry, will consider and scrutinise the proposal.

“However, this matter will be coordinated by the rural and regional development ministry since traditional Malay villages come under its jurisdiction,” he said when winding up the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Negara.

Unesco’s six criteria for world heritage site nomination include that they represent human creativity, exhibit an important interchange of human values, and bear a unique testimony to a cultural tradition or a civilisation living or gone.

“To nominate any village as a Unesco world heritage site, the village’s location must have outstanding universal significance and meet at least one of the six selection criteria,” Nga said.