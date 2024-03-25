Parents, teachers and board members of SJK(T) Ladang Kinrara who attended a town hall yesterday to discuss the matter affecting the school.

PETALING JAYA: The developer in a project to expand Jalan Kinrara Mas must not touch the Tamil primary school at Ladang Kinrara until a plan to replace the school’s building is drawn up, says Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han.

This comes after the school board at SJK(T) Ladang Kinrara called for the appropriate compensation before accepting a developer’s request that 3,000 sq ft of the school compound be handed over by April 1 for a road expansion project.

The project would lead to several school buildings, including a kindergarten and canteen, being demolished.

A letter from the developer sighted by FMT stated that the decision to expand the road was made during a meeting on Dec 7 last year between the developer, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and representatives of Ng and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

When contacted yesterday, Ng said the developer had only promised to give the school some RM50,000 in compensation for its compound, which the DAP man said was “far from enough”.

Citing the minutes of the Dec 7 meeting, he also said there was no mention or agreement on a date for the school’s compound to be handed over to the developer.

“We were not agreeable to any demolition of any part of the school building unless and after the school gets the proposed building replacement, equal to one new block with an estimated budget of RM1 million.

“We are submitting an official objection and complaint to DBKL and the developer, and the matter has already been escalated to the Federal Territories ministry and Prime Minister’s Office.

“Our stand is clear: do not touch the school building unless and after the replacement of the buildings is sorted out,” he told FMT.

Ng, who is a Selangor executive councillor, also said he had written to the education ministry and the ministry of housing and local government to seek funds to rebuild the school block that would be affected.

“We are following up and waiting for further comments from the education ministry,” he said.

Ng added that he did not know why representatives of the school were not invited to the Dec 7 meeting.

An aide to Teresa Kok also said there was no consensus at the Dec 7 meeting on the handover.

“The developer will need to further discuss (the matter) with the school,” said Edmund Teoh, one of Kok’s officers.

The school held a town hall yesterday, where the chairman of the school’s board, Gobi Gurusamy, said they were unaware of the Dec 7 meeting and the latest development until receiving the developer’s letter on March 4.

He said they immediately rejected the proposal and told the developer to come up with a better compensation plan.

FMT has sought comments from the developer, education ministry and DBKL.