Setiu police chief Afandi Hussin said investigators believed that the victim was washed away by the waves and ended up about 36m from the shoreline. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA: A human skeleton, with its head and hands missing, was found washed ashore on Merang beach at Setiu, Terengganu last Thursday.

Setiu police chief Afandi Hussin said the remains were discovered at about 9.24am by beachgoers, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“The human skeleton had a pair of dark shorts and it was found about 36m from the shoreline.

“Investigations found no (identification) documents at the scene and it is believed that the victim was washed away by the waves,” Afandi said.

He added that the police have still not found any clues at the scene or on the remains to help in the investigation.

The remains were sent to the forensic unit of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu for further examination.

“The case is classified as sudden death,” Afandi said.