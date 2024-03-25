The iron gate became loose after the victim tried to close it and it fell over him, according to Tanah Merah district police chief Haki Hasbullah. (PDRM pic)

KOTA BHARU: A senior citizen was killed when the iron gate at the wire fence factory he owns in Tanah Merah here toppled over and crushed him yesterday.

Tanah Merah district police chief Haki Hasbullah said the mishap happened at 3.30pm when the 70-year-old proprietor was inspecting the perimeter fence and pushing the gate to close it.

“Suddenly, the gate wheel came off the track, causing the gate to flip over and fall over the victim, crushing his body and skull.

“The victim was pinned down by the fallen gate and confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement.

Haki said a post-mortem identified the cause of death as a “crushing head injury”.