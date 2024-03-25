KK Mart says Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd and its owner, Soh Chin Huat, ‘had caused sabotage of its lawful business’. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: KK Mart has sued Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd for allegedly sabotaging the convenience store chain’s business by supplying them with socks bearing the word “Allah”.

Contacted by FMT, lawyer David Gurupatham confirmed that the suit has been filed, with Xin Jian Chang and its owner, Soh Chin Huat, named as defendants.

According to the statement of claim, KK Mart said “the defendants had caused sabotage of its lawful business”.

KK Mart said it had applied for Xin Jian Chang to supply arm covers on a consignment basis, and that there was no permission or agreement on the display or sale of any kind of socks.

“The defendants were aware that on Feb 5, two of the three staff at the Bandar Sunway outlet did not turn up for work and there was only one worker who was at the cashier counter.

“The defendants were fully aware that they would be able to place these unlawful goods on the racks of the plaintiff’s shop without supervision. Under the circumstances above, the plaintiff could not have reasonably supervised the placement of the socks nor inspect the goods.

“The plaintiff’s records show that the first defendant placed the offending and unauthorised stocks on the rack on that day. The defendants have therefore deliberately interfered with the plaintiff’s business/trade,” said the statement of claim.

The company claimed that the vendor’s purpose was to tarnish KK Mart’s reputation ahead of a proposed listing through an initial public offering (IPO).

It said the supplier’s alleged sabotage has led to a public boycott, hate messages against KK Mart, threats of violence, and negative social media comments, which led to “irretrievable harm, loss and damage”.

KK Mart and Xin Jian Chang signed a contract on Dec 1, 2021, with KK Mart agreeing to sell the vendor’s goods on a consignment basis.

The convenience store chain contended that the supplier had a contractual obligation and duty of care to ensure that the goods supplied were in line with the contract’s terms, including that the products complied with the Sales of Goods Act 1957.

“The defendants owed a duty of care to the plaintiff by virtue of the warranties as a supplier to ensure that the plaintiff will not suffer loss as a consequence of the defendants’ negligence and/or reckless act.

“They breached the duty of care as pleaded above, by their actions and/or omissions. The defendants ought to have had reasonable contemplation of being affected by the defendants’ negligence.

“By reason of the defendants’ negligence and/or reckless act, the plaintiff has suffered direct loss and economic loss,” it said.

KK Mart is seeking more than RM32 million in damages from Xin Jian Chang, including more than RM20 million lost from the aborted IPO, and RM10.5 million for the damage caused to its brand.

It also wants RM1.5 million for every week from the date of the judgment on the suit for losses of profits in its business.

