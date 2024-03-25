Firemen and volunteers have been battling the peat fire in Kuala Baram, Miri, since Saturday. (Fire and rescue department pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Miri disaster management committee has called on the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) to carry out “water bombing” to put out a peat fire in Kuala Baram.

Committee chairman Miri resident Jamalie Busri said they had requested MMEA to deploy its Bombardier aircraft for this purpose, The Borneo Post reported.

He said this was necessary as some of the affected areas were hard to reach on foot or using fire engines.

“The fire is spreading quickly, making it very difficult to contain,” he said.

The smoke and haze have affected hundreds of residents in Kuala Baram, Senadin, Tudan and Permyjaya.

The air pollutant index (API) was recorded at the unhealthy level of 123 at 10am today.

The API reading in Miri was 74 (moderate). By 1pm, the API reading at the Miri industrial training institute was 97.

The air quality in Miri has been deteriorating since Saturday, resulting in a thick haze, with a strong odour.