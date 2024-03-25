Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor said this initiative involves an allocation of RM10 million. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will provide a one-off RM600 subsidy for flight tickets to Sabahan students studying at higher education institutions in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan.

Chief minister Hajiji Noor said the initiative involves an allocation of RM10 million, with students able to use the subsidy at any time.

“The special one-off flight ticket assistance will be given directly to the students. However, detailed information and the payment mechanism will be further discussed by the relevant parties.

“The special one-off assistance of RM600 per person to Sabahan students is funded by the chief minister’s special allocation,” he said in a statement.